New Left makes itself known to parliamentary speaker

A statement officially announcing the foundation of New Left has been delivered to Parliamentary Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas by the head of the new party’s parliamentary group, Alexis Charitsis.

The letter, which was signed by 11 MPs who departed from SYRIZA in recent weeks, will be read out on Wednesday in parliament, before the start of the debate on the tax bill.

With the addition of New Left, the 300-member parliament now has nine parliamentary groups, as follows: New Democracy (158 seats), SYRIZA (36 seats), PASOK (32 seats), Communist Party (21 seats), Greek Solution (12 seats), Spartans (11 seats), New Left (11 seats), Niki (10 seats) and Course of Freedom (6 seats). There are also 3 independent deputies. [AMNA]

