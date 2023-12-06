NEWS

Mitsotakis to speak in support on tax bill for self-employed on Wednesday

Mitsotakis to speak in support on tax bill for self-employed on Wednesday
File photo.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the Greek parliament plenary on Wednesday, during the debate on the Finance Ministry’s new bill on Measures to restrict tax evasion, introducing new regulations for freelancers and the self-employed.

The bill will be tabled in plenary on Wednesday, following the completion of its last reading in the related parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis will speak at at 11 a.m.

According to the views presented by party rapporteurs speaking in the committee on Tuesday, it appears that only ruling New Democracy supports the bill in principle. Opposition parties have rejected it in principle but each will support specific articles.

[AMNA]
 

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Freelancers to rally against tax legislation in Athens
NEWS

Freelancers to rally against tax legislation in Athens

Greek taxi drivers launch 48-hour strikes in protest against new tax bill
NEWS

Greek taxi drivers launch 48-hour strikes in protest against new tax bill

Taxi drivers announce strikes
NEWS

Taxi drivers announce strikes

Wealth declarations of PM Mitsotakis and over 1,000 public servants revealed for 2021
NEWS

Wealth declarations of PM Mitsotakis and over 1,000 public servants revealed for 2021

Wealth declarations from more than 1,000 politicians published online
NEWS

Wealth declarations from more than 1,000 politicians published online

Money from tax evasion to return to society, says PM
NEWS

Money from tax evasion to return to society, says PM