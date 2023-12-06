Mitsotakis to speak in support on tax bill for self-employed on Wednesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the Greek parliament plenary on Wednesday, during the debate on the Finance Ministry’s new bill on Measures to restrict tax evasion, introducing new regulations for freelancers and the self-employed.

The bill will be tabled in plenary on Wednesday, following the completion of its last reading in the related parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis will speak at at 11 a.m.

According to the views presented by party rapporteurs speaking in the committee on Tuesday, it appears that only ruling New Democracy supports the bill in principle. Opposition parties have rejected it in principle but each will support specific articles.

[AMNA]

