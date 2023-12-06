PM says tax reforms to enhance social fairness

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday defended the new tax bill prepared by the Finance Ministry, which introduces new rules for self-employed professionals, characterizing it as a “significant social justice reform.”

Addressing lawmakers ahead of the vote scheduled for Thursday, Mitsotakis stated, “There is only one road: confronting the distortions of the past that hinder the national progress of the future.” He emphasized that “in the second four-year term, it is time to distribute tax burdens more fairly and balanced.”

He further explained, “Only in this way can we further reduce tax rates. Only this way can we increase wages and pensions, maintain the readiness of the armed forces, and strengthen the safety net for the most vulnerable against extraordinary challenges. This is a deeply political issue addressed by the legislation we are discussing today.”

Mitsotakis highlighted that the bill aims “to close the loopholes of tax evasion on many and varied levels,” emphasizing the significance of interventions that restore transparency in transactions, combat smuggling, prevent the circulation of cash of unknown origin, and fairly broaden the base of contributors to tax revenues.

“It is a bill that modernizes the relationship between the state and the citizen. Additionally, it establishes a framework that addresses the conditions of our times, but above all, it constitutes a significant reform of social justice,” he said.