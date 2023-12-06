NEWS

Greek Foreign Ministry extends wishes to Finland on Independence Day

The Greek Foreign Ministry took to the social media platform X on Wednesday to extend wishes to ally Finland on its Independence Day.

“Happy Independence Day to our EU and NATO partner Finland! We send our warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Finnish people & Government! Looking forward to advancing our excellent relations and fruitful cooperation,” said the ministry’s message.

Annually observed on December 6th, this holiday marks the declaration of independence from the Russian Empire by the Finnish Parliament.

