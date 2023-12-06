NEWS

Ministry announces new university admission grades

The Education Ministry on Wednesday announced the minimum grades high school graduates will need to score in their final exams to enter university at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year. 

The minimum scores on the nationwide university entrance exams vary between departments.

The minimum entry threshold was introduced by the government in 2021 to improve the quality of the Greek higher education system by establishing minimum standards for university entry.

 

Education

