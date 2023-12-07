NEWS

US envoy to Greece visiting Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania

United States Ambassador to Greece George J. Tsunis travelled to Moldova (December 5-7 ), and will visit Bulgaria (December 11-12) and Romania ( in early 2024) to strengthen regional energy cooperation and infrastructure connectivity along the corridor between Greece and Ukraine. These trips seek to foster a more resilient, prosperous, and secure future in Southeast Europe. 

The private sector is an essential partner in these efforts; U.S. companies are already investing millions of dollars in Greece’s energy and infrastructure sectors, highlighting the U.S. Government’s dedication to rally all stakeholders toward a shared goal.

“I am extremely optimistic about the future of energy cooperation and infrastructure connectivity in southeast Europe,” said Ambassador Tsunis. “This trip is a unique opportunity to engage directly with fellow U.S. ambassadors, business leaders, and political figures in Moldova, Bulgaria, and Romania.  Our goal is to deepen our understanding of the challenges we face and explore new ways in which Greece and its neighbors can continue to collaboratively brighten the future of Europe.”

These visits represent a hands-on approach to diplomacy, highlighting the US’s active role in promoting sustainable energy development, energy security and increased connectivity in the region.  

“The region is at a crossroads for energy transformation, and the United States is proud to be a key partner in this journey,” the Ambassador added. “Together, we can build a more sustainable, secure, and prosperous future for southeast Europe and beyond.”  

The US remains committed to supporting initiatives that advance cleaner energy sources, improve trade and security ties, and foster economic growth across Southeast Europe.

