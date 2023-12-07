NEWS

Salamina murder suspect accused of domestic violence in the past

New information has come to light about the 71-year-old man who admitted to the fatal shooting of his ex-partner in her home on the island of Salamina earlier this week.

According to police sources, the man was reported for domestic violence in 2013 by his then partner.

That complaint led to his conviction in 2019 and sentencing to 1.5-years’ imprisonment in absentia as he failed to appear in court.

In addition, the man reportedly changed his name and was issued with a new identity card after he reported that he had lost his existing one. Authorities said he ended up with two IDs, one of which showed that he had a clean criminal record.

