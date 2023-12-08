Rain, storms forecast

There will be rain and storms mostly in the eastern parts of Greece on Friday, according to the latest forecast from the Athens National Observatory’s Meteo.gr.

Rain is expected in Thrace, Central and Eastern Macedonia, eastern Thessaly, Central Greece and the Peloponnese, the Aegean and Crete.

Storms will occur in the Aegean and could also hit eastern central Greece and Crete. Temperatures will drop by 5 to 6°C in some parts, while northerly winds will reach 7-8 Beaufort in the Aegean.