NEWS

Washington backs Greece-Turkey talks for regional peace and prosperity

Washington backs Greece-Turkey talks for regional peace and prosperity
[Shutterstock]

Washington has expressed its support for Greece-Turkey talks, following a meeting on Thursday in Athens between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The United States supports bilateral discussions at all levels for Greece and Turkiye to work together on fostering peace, security, and prosperity in the region,” a State Department official told Turkish state-run Anadolu agency in an emailed statement.

US Diplomacy Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession
NEWS

Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession

US welcomes Greece-Turkey High Cooperation Council in Athens
NEWS

US welcomes Greece-Turkey High Cooperation Council in Athens

Turkey discussed more aid trucks for Gaza with US Blinken
NEWS

Turkey discussed more aid trucks for Gaza with US Blinken

Turkey tells Blinken that Gaza ceasefire needed urgently, source says
NEWS

Turkey tells Blinken that Gaza ceasefire needed urgently, source says

Erdogan says US move of aircraft carrier closer to Israel will lead to ‘massacre,’ accuses Washington of supporting terrorism
NEWS

Erdogan says US move of aircraft carrier closer to Israel will lead to ‘massacre,’ accuses Washington of supporting terrorism

Turkey’s hopes after Menendez exit are dashed
NEWS

Turkey’s hopes after Menendez exit are dashed