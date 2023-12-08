Washington backs Greece-Turkey talks for regional peace and prosperity

Washington has expressed its support for Greece-Turkey talks, following a meeting on Thursday in Athens between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The United States supports bilateral discussions at all levels for Greece and Turkiye to work together on fostering peace, security, and prosperity in the region,” a State Department official told Turkish state-run Anadolu agency in an emailed statement.