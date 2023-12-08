Self-confessed killer remanded in custody

A 71-year-old man who confessed to the murder of his 43-year-old ex-partner in Salamina earlier this week has been remanded in custody after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

According to reports, the accused has shown no remorse since the incident on Tuesday, when he fired through a glass pane in the front door of the woman’s home with a rifle, killing her.

Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has been ordered into possible failures by the police in dealing with the incident, following complaints from the victim’s sister.

Since the shooting, it has emerged that man was reported for domestic violence in 2013 by his then partner. That complaint led to his conviction in 2019 and sentencing to 1.5-years’ imprisonment in absentia as he failed to appear in court.

In addition, the man reportedly changed his name and was issued with a new identity card after he reported that he had lost his existing one. Authorities said he ended up with two IDs, one of which showed that he had a clean criminal record.

Meanwhile, the funeral has taken place on Salamini of Georgia, the 43-year-old victim.