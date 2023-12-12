NEWS

Woman dies in car crash

A fatal traffic accident occurred on Monday night on the Athens-Sounio highway, near Kalivia, resulting in the death of a 31-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the 35-year-old driver was heading toward Athens when, for unknown reasons, lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off to the right. The car initially collided with metal safety barriers and then crashed into a concrete wall.

Firefighters, arriving at the scene, extricated the 39-year-old passenger, who was transported to Gennimatas Hospital, where her death was confirmed. The driver was removed with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the incident’s causes.

Police

