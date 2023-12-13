NEWS

Woman run over by police car dies

File photo.

A 19-year-old woman who was run over by a police car last week in the village of Palaio Zygo in Xanthi, northern Greece, died in hospital on Tuesday due to critical head injuries. 

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle initially notified an ambulance but then denied his involvement in the accident before coming clean to his colleagues. 

On Tuesday morning before her death, her family appealed for witness to come forward to help the investigation into the circumstance of the accident.

Death Police

