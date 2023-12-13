NEWS

Owner of dogs in fatal attack put into pretrial detention

The 37-year-old owner of three dogs that fatally wounded a 50-year-old woman last Sunday in Neochorouda, just outside Thessaloniki, was incarcerated on Wednesday. The prosecutor and the magistrate unanimously decided that the accused should be held in custody pending trial.

The 37-year-old, as revealed, denied the charge of intentional manslaughter attributed to him, expressing deep regret for the woman’s loss. In his defense memorandum, he insisted that the dogs had created a small hole, approximately 30 centimeters, in the wire fence, through which they escaped, without him noticing. According to the information, he emphasized that the dogs were trained and had not displayed aggressive behavior in the past.

However, his claims did not persuade the prosecutor and magistrate, who directed him toward incarceration.

