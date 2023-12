Special traffic regulations are to be implemented on Thursday in road sections of Alimos, Glyfada, Elliniko, and Argiroupoli, due to the planned controlled detonation of obsolete munitions.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a phased and complete suspension of traffic will be enforced on parts of Poseidonos Avenue from the junction with Alimos Avenue to the height of Vergoti Square, and nearby streets.