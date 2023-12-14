Ankara wants peace, not backing down on Cyprus, says minister

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler hailed the good state of relations with Greece on Wednesday, expressing Ankara’s desire for peace, but also noting that it will not back down on the Cyprus issue.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Turkish National Assembly, Guler said his country is experiencing a positive period in relations with Greece as a result of the visits and meetings held after the major disaster caused by the earthquakes in Turkey.

“We continue our efforts to maintain this positive atmosphere with Greece through talks and meetings at the highest level,” he said, stressing that “our goal is to resolve our problems in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean in accordance with international law, good-neighborly relations and in the spirit of the Alliance.”

Referring to the Cyprus issue, he insisted on the two-state solution and referred to the recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots. “The only and final solution is to act on the basis of the fact that there are now two separate states and two separate peoples on the island,” he said.

Turkey invaded and occupied the northern part of Cyprus in 1974. Nicosia and Athens have ruled out a two-state solution, which is in violation of UN resolutions which call for a bizonal, bicommunal federation.