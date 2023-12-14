NEWS

Two motorists killed in head-on collision

An 18-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were killed on Thursday morning when their cars smashed into each other on the road linking Spata to Artemida, east of Athens.

According to preliminary reports, the 18-year-old may have gotten a flat tire that caused his car to veer out of control, jump the dividing island and end up in the opposite lane, where it crashed head-on into the woman’s vehicle.

Both drivers were dead by the time they were pulled out of their respective cars by firemen dispatched to the scene of the accident.

