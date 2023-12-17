State keeping close eye on private universities

The National Authority for Higher Education will be the final arbiter of whether private institutions of higher education select their students on the basis of criteria that meet a minimum level of knowledge.

At the same time, the evaluation and accreditation of the curricula of private institutions will be carried out by the authority and not by the accreditation body of the country.

In comments to Kathimerini, a senior Education Ministry official said the government is keeping its eye on the operation of private universities.

Meanwhile there is concern regarding the cost of the letter of guarantee for those who want to get a license. The amount will determine how many colleges will be developed into universities, as has been prescribed.

“We will have the strictest operating system in Europe,” Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis stressed in remarks to Kathimerini.