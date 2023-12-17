NEWS

State keeping close eye on private universities

State keeping close eye on private universities
[Intime News]

The National Authority for Higher Education will be the final arbiter of whether private institutions of higher education select their students on the basis of criteria that meet a minimum level of knowledge.

At the same time, the evaluation and accreditation of the curricula of private institutions will be carried out by the authority and not by the accreditation body of the country. 

In comments to Kathimerini, a senior Education Ministry official said the government is keeping its eye on the operation of private universities. 

Meanwhile there is concern regarding the cost of the letter of guarantee for those who want to get a license. The amount will determine how many colleges will be developed into universities, as has been prescribed.

“We will have the strictest operating system in Europe,” Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis stressed in remarks to Kathimerini.

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus unis are a case study for Greece, says minister
NEWS

Cyprus unis are a case study for Greece, says minister

Public school pupils still struggling in basic tests
NEWS

Public school pupils still struggling in basic tests

Hellenic Observatory notes LSE honor to Costas Simitis
CULTURE

Hellenic Observatory notes LSE honor to Costas Simitis

Ministry announces new university admission grades
NEWS

Ministry announces new university admission grades

Performance of Greek students in steady decline
NEWS

Performance of Greek students in steady decline

University holds ceremony for two students killed in Tempe crash
NEWS

University holds ceremony for two students killed in Tempe crash