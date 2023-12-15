Poll: Government measures to tackle hooliganism not seen stopping violence

Empty stadiums for two months as a means to combat hooliganism will not change anything, according to seven out 10 people who participated in a survey by Prorata, against the backdrop of the measures announced by the government after the bloody incidents in Athens last week.

Asked whether empty stadiums until early February will help combat violence, 44% appeared certain that the measure will not help, 27% think it “probably won’t,” and 9% said they are confident that closed-door matches will have tangible results.