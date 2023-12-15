Suspected stalker (60) lands in court

A 60-year-old man has appeared in court in Thessaloniki on charges of stalking a 22-year-old woman for the past two months.

The woman testified that the suspect was a regular at the café where she works, in the eastern part of the city.

She stated that he started sending her messages on her cell phone and social media, watching her, waiting outside her house and threatening to kill himself if she refused to meet him.

The suspect was arrested in flagrante delicto and charged with stalking and the illegal carrying of a weapon (a utility knife).

Under questioning by police, the suspect denied threatening or following anyone and claimed that he had been using the utility knife for some work at home. [AMNA]