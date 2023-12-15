Biden has ‘positive perspective’ on the sale of F-16s to Turkey, says Erdogan

Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak together at the G20 Summit in Indonesia in November 2022. [Leon Neal/pool photo via AP]

US President Joe Biden has a “positive perspective” on the sale of F-16s to Turkey and is ready to present his proposal to Congress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said the issue came up in the “detailed conversation” he had with his US counterpart on Thursday evening.

Erdogan said he suggested that Turkey and the US move to approve the F-16 sales and Sweden’s NATO membership bid at around the same time.

The Turkish leader said the Biden administration attaches “great importance to one thing: the rapprochement [of Turkey] with Sweden and the decision that the Turkish parliament will take regarding the ratification of Sweden’s accession to NATO.”

“We told them that our parliament has an honest approach regarding Sweden, as long as Sweden gets terrorism under control,” Erdogan added.

Referring to the Eurofighter fighter jets that Turkey could buy from Europe, Erdogan said that the relevant negotiations are continuing.

Following the call between Biden and Erdogan, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a briefing he would not be surprised if the issue of F-16 fighter jets was also discussed during the call.

“They talked about NATO and Sweden’s accession,” he said. “I certainly wouldn’t be surprised at all if it was also raised that we continue to support a modernization program for their F-16s.”