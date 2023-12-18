NEWS

Government bill seeks to overhaul vocational training

Government bill seeks to overhaul vocational training

The Greek government is set to table legislation that will comprehensively restructure and upgrade professional education and training, linking it with businesses and the market’s needs.

It provides for the establishment of new specializations based on the needs of regions and businesses, as these have been indicated by the Association of Businesses and Industries and the Association of IT Companies. It will also introduce apprenticeships where students will receive training after finishing school and evaluate training facilities along European criteria. Trainees will also be informed about professional prospects through personalized counseling.

The bill will be put to a vote in Parliament in January.

Education Employment

