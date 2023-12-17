Police officer stabs his ex-girlfriend in Boeotia

A 54-year-old police officer from Boeotia, central Greece stabbed his ex-partner on Saturday, who was hospitalized in Livadeia Hospital in stable condition. According to state-broadcaster ERT, the incident occurred outside the Police Department of Paralia Distomou, where the woman went to report her former partner.

Earlier, the 54-year-old had violated restraining orders by visiting her workplace, demanding reconciliation. Upon refusal, she sought police intervention.

Upon her arrival at the station, he confronted, verbally abused, and attacked her with a knife, inflicting various wounds. Colleagues intervened, subduing and restraining him.

The officer is suspended pending investigation, facing charges of weapon violation, assault, verbal abuse, and violating judicial orders.