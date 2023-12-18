NEWS

Police officer killed in collision during high-speed chase

File photo.

A 29-year-old police officer died on Monday after his motorcycle collided with a patrol car during a pursuit that began around 4 a.m. in the western Athenian suburb of Nikaia.

The pursuit extended to Lake Koumoundourou, along the Athens-Corinth national road, in the Aspropyrgos region. At this point, the driver of the fleeing vehicle executed a dangerous maneuver, prompting the police patrol to brake. However, the motorcyclists from the DIAS police unit following closely behind, traveling at high speed, were unable to come to a stop. The motorcycle collided with the patrol car, leading to the fatal injury of the 29-year-old police officer.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the 33-year-old police officer, the passenger on the motorcycle, is currently hospitalized in critical condition at the 401 General Military Hospital. He is intubated and undergoing treatment for multiple fractures and internal bleeding.

