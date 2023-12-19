NEWS

‘Protect those who protect you’: Officers protest officer injury

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

Under a banner saying “Protect those who protect you,” uniformed officers staged a sit-in protest outside the Parliament on Monday to show their support for the 31-year-old police sergeant who remains hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a naval flare during a volleyball match in Athens earlier in the month.

The gathering also took place under the shadow cast by the death of the police officer who lost his life during a street chase in Haidari, western Athens early Monday morning.

Earlier, thousands of uniformed officers from all over Greece – at least 4,000 – gathered outside the Old Parliament and marched through Stadiou Street to Syntagma Square to protest that their profession has not been institutionalized as dangerous.

Police Protest

