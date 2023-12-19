Many workers turn noses up at local authority jobs

While there is growing interest on the part of potential employees to apply for local authority positions, when it comes to the time of appointment, it is estimated that one in two turn their backs on the public sector.

“The public sector does not attract,” wrote president of the state’s Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP) Thanos Papaioannou in a post.

A reason for the dearth of highly qualified staff is that many submit multiple applications hoping to get a job with less hours of work, while others have already found a job by the time the appointment comes after a year (at least). Moreover, those interested in specialties such as IT and engineering usually prefer the open market.

ASEP’s figures show that about 50% of the people formally appointed eight months ago in municipalities and districts did not accept their appointment, and a repeat procedure is organized.