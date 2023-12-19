NEWS

Many workers turn noses up at local authority jobs

Many workers turn noses up at local authority jobs

While there is growing interest on the part of potential employees to apply for local authority positions, when it comes to the time of appointment, it is estimated that one in two turn their backs on the public sector.

“The public sector does not attract,” wrote president of the state’s Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP) Thanos Papaioannou in a post.

A reason for the dearth of highly qualified staff is that many submit multiple applications hoping to get a job with less hours of work, while others have already found a job by the time the appointment comes after a year (at least). Moreover, those interested in specialties such as IT and engineering usually prefer the open market.

ASEP’s figures show that about 50% of the people formally appointed eight months ago in municipalities and districts did not accept their appointment, and a repeat procedure is organized.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Government bill seeks to overhaul vocational training
NEWS

Government bill seeks to overhaul vocational training

Greece set to give migrants three-year permits to tackle labor shortage
NEWS

Greece set to give migrants three-year permits to tackle labor shortage

Ex-PM Samaras exempt from party discipline on controversial amendment, says gov’t spokesman
NEWS

Ex-PM Samaras exempt from party discipline on controversial amendment, says gov’t spokesman

Georgiadis calls on conservative MPs to rally behind party line on migrant work permits
NEWS

Georgiadis calls on conservative MPs to rally behind party line on migrant work permits

Nurses fleeing exhausting working conditions in ESY
NEWS

Nurses fleeing exhausting working conditions in ESY

Residence permits offered to workers
NEWS

Residence permits offered to workers