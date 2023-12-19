NEWS

Police searching for youngsters punched and robbed teen

Greek police is searching for five youngsters believed to have attacked and robbed a teen in the district of Agia Paraskevi in Athens last Friday, in a new incident of adolescent criminality. 

The incident was revealed by the victim’s father, who reported to the police on Sunday (Dec. 17) that, two days before, his son was approached by five teens at the district’s square, two of whom punched him and took 12 euros from his wallet. One of the suspects filmed the attack.  

The teens also threatened to beat him up again if he did not produce another 350 euros by next Sunday. 

According to information, the victim has identified the attackers.

