Senior driver to lose license after serious traffic code violations

A 75-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving, disruption of transportation safety and insubordination on Sunday morning following a long car chase with police through Athens, authorities said on Tuesday.

The suspect was first spotted driving in the wrong direction on Vasilissis Sofias Avenue, near the corner with Akadimias Street. Officers signalled him to stop but he sped up and run through several red lights, continuing to move in the opposite direction, driving over tram lines and on the pavement. He managed to reach the eastern Attica district of Pallini before police were finally able to stop him. No injuries of pedestrians were reported.

Officers determined that he was driving under the influence of alcohol and cited him for ignoring red lights, driving in the opposite direction on a one-way street, violating a double dividing lane, and issued him fines totaling 12,560 euros.

They also impounded his car, removed his number plates for 400 days, suspended his driver’s license and initiated procedures to ban him from driving again.