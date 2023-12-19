Removing stigma associated with vocational education a priority, Mitsotakis says

Eliminating the stigma associated with technical education is of the upmost importance, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Visiting Perama vocational high school near Piraeus, he said he was impressed by the quality of the work being done.

“We found that there is a basic mismatch between what the labor market asks the education system to produce and the priorities that other governments gave to education,” he noted.

“We also found that there is a gap between higher education and technical education and that is a very big mistake.”

It was wrong from an economic point of view as unemployment rates are lower among those with technical training, he said.

“The labor market itself forces us to invest more in technical education in all its aspects,” he said, adding that it was “very important to me that we eliminate the stigma that technical education bears.” [AMNA]