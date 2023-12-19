NEWS

Removing stigma associated with vocational education a priority, Mitsotakis says

Removing stigma associated with vocational education a priority, Mitsotakis says
[InTime News]

Eliminating the stigma associated with technical education is of the upmost importance, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Visiting Perama vocational high school near Piraeus, he said he was impressed by the quality of the work being done.

“We found that there is a basic mismatch between what the labor market asks the education system to produce and the priorities that other governments gave to education,” he noted.

“We also found that there is a gap between higher education and technical education and that is a very big mistake.”

It was wrong from an economic point of view as unemployment rates are lower among those with technical training, he said.

“The labor market itself forces us to invest more in technical education in all its aspects,” he said, adding that it was “very important to me that we eliminate the stigma that technical education bears.” [AMNA]

Education Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Government bill seeks to overhaul vocational training
NEWS

Government bill seeks to overhaul vocational training

Lifelong learning lagging in Greece
NEWS

Lifelong learning lagging in Greece

Government bid to boost lagging vocational education
NEWS

Government bid to boost lagging vocational education

Universities turning attention to labor market
NEWS

Universities turning attention to labor market

State keeping close eye on private universities
NEWS

State keeping close eye on private universities

Cyprus unis are a case study for Greece, says minister
NEWS

Cyprus unis are a case study for Greece, says minister