Three arrested for attempted murder

Three people, aged 34, 36 and 41, were arrested on Tuesday in Zefyri, western Attica and charged with the attempted murder of a 19-year-old, robbery and violations of weapons legislation. 

According to the police, the three men stole the mobile phone of the 19-year-old in the Monastiraki area of central Athens using physical force. 

The incident continued in the area of Zefyri when the 41-year-old, who was riding in a car with the two others, shot the 19-year-old and his relative with a hunting rifle while they were in their car in pursuit of the three.

 

