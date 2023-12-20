47-year-old arrested for child rape

A 47-year-old Moroccan man was arrested on Tuesday evening in Kolonos, a neighborhood in central Athens, by the Department of Child Protection on charges of continuous sexual assault and exploitation of a minor under 14 years old.

The accused, alleged to have maintained a friendly relationship with the victim’s family, faces charges dating back to at least 2017. During that time, he allegedly committed the acts while having supervision over the victim, then 11 years old, and cultivating a friendly connection with her mother.