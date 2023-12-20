NEWS

November records a 14.2% month-on-month increase in unemployment

Registered unemployment reached 1,028,123 individuals in November, reflecting a 14.2% month-on-month increase (127,826 people), as reported by the Public Employment Service on Wednesday.

However, there was a 3.1% year-on-year decrease (33,296 individuals) in registered unemployment for November.

In the Public Employment Service’s report, men constituted 35.8% (368,425 individuals), while women made up 64.2% (659,698 individuals) of the total unemployed.

The age group of 30-44 years had the highest number of registered unemployed, with 333,438 individuals (32.4%). Additionally, 47.8% of the unemployed had completed secondary education (490,948 individuals).

In terms of regional distribution, the highest number of unemployed individuals was in Attica and Central Macedonia, with 315,607 individuals (30.7%) and 191,644 individuals (18.6%), respectively.

Employment

