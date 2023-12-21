Private universities could begin operating in Greece in 2025-26, minister says

Private educational institutions could launch their operation in Greece from the 2025-2026 academic year, or by the end of this government’s tenure, said Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis in an interview on ALPHA TV on Wednesday evening.

The Greek government’s new legislation that allows for the founding of private, non-profit universities in the country means “we will stop being the only country in the world without private higher education institutions,” he said.

Pierrakakis noted that there is a set of rules and conditions for the operation of those institutions, mentioning that “there needs to be at least three faculties available before their portfolio is considered (…), with 30 professors with a PhD as a required minimum.” Overall, the criteria for approving these universities’ operation in Greece “will be the strictest in Europe.”

