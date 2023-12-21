NEWS

Armed Forces chief speaks with US counterpart about regional developments

[Intime News]

The head of Greece’s Armed Forces Konstantinos Floros held a call with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Q. Brown Jr. on Thursday to discuss regional developments. 

Floros said they also focused on the established security situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Red Sea, bilateral cooperation in dealing with the challenges for the stability of the region.

The head of GEETHA also wished his American counterpart good luck in his new appointment. 

Defense

