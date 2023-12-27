USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier makes port call in Souda Bay

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, along with personnel from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, has docked in Souda Bay on Crete island for a scheduled port visit as of Tuesday.

This visit follows the recent visit of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to the Ford, during which he emphasized the significance of the GRFCSG’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and its role in regional deterrence.

Captain Rick Burgess, Commanding Officer of the Gerald R. Ford, expressed enthusiasm about returning to “the gorgeous island of Crete.”

“Greece and the United States have had a strong NATO alliance since 1952 and we enjoy and appreciate every opportunity to strengthen our maritime partnership as well as the rich history, food, and culture this area has to offer,” he was quoted as saying.

The Ford is one of two US carrier strike groups monitoring the Israel-Hamas conflict. The other, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, has recently conducted patrols near the Gulf of Aden, at the mouth of the Red Sea waterway, where several commercial vessels have faced attacks in recent weeks. [Combined reports]