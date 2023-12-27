Inactive hand grenade found outside an apartment building in Psychiko

A bomb scare prompted a police response after a resident reported a suspicious object resembling a coffee box at the entrance of an apartment building on Amarillidos Street at 1 p.m. in the Athenian neighborhood of Psychiko.

The bomb scare in Psychiko turned out to be a false alarm, as the hand grenade discovered in a box at the entrance of an apartment building was old, rusty, and inactive.

Explosives experts had rushed to the scene, discovering an inactive hand grenade with a fuse inside.

Following investigations, authorities confirmed it posed no threat.

The cordoned-off area is now reopened.