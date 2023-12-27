NEWS

French politician Jacques Delors dies, aged 98

Former European Commission President Jacques Delors died on Wednesday at the age of 98.

A pivotal figure in European politics, Delors served as France’s Finance Minister under François Mitterrand in 1981 and later became a key architect of European integration.

From 1985 to 1995, he held the presidency of the European Commission, playing a crucial role in shaping the vision of a united Europe. 

Delors’ extensive career included roles at the Bank of France, professorship at the University of Paris, and service as a Member of the European Parliament. 

His legacy endures in European economic and political history.

EU

