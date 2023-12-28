Viral infections surge during festive season

The triple onslaught of Covid-19, which began in early December, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has intensified in the last week due to large Christmas gatherings, with health experts stressing “we are only at the beginning” and predicting it will continue until the end of January and early February.

“For three weeks there has been an increasing trend of Covid-19, which is reflected both in the indicators of new hospitalizations and also in the positivity of the tests. At least so far we are not seeing an increase in intubations of patients with Covid-19. In addition, recently the wave of other seasonal respiratory viruses has started, mainly influenza and RSV,” said Dimitris Paraskevis, professor of epidemiology-preventive medicine at the University of Athens.

He emphasized the value of prevention, using a mask in areas with ventilation, hand hygiene and frequent ventilation of closed spaces.