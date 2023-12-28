NEWS

Viral infections surge during festive season

Viral infections surge during festive season

The triple onslaught of Covid-19, which began in early December, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has intensified in the last week due to large Christmas gatherings, with health experts stressing “we are only at the beginning” and predicting it will continue until the end of January and early February. 

“For three weeks there has been an increasing trend of Covid-19, which is reflected both in the indicators of new hospitalizations and also in the positivity of the tests. At least so far we are not seeing an increase in intubations of patients with Covid-19. In addition, recently the wave of other seasonal respiratory viruses has started, mainly influenza and RSV,” said Dimitris Paraskevis, professor of epidemiology-preventive medicine at the University of Athens.

He emphasized the value of prevention, using a mask in areas with ventilation, hand hygiene and frequent ventilation of closed spaces. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Use of mask in enclosed public spaces strongly recommended
NEWS

Use of mask in enclosed public spaces strongly recommended

Potential reintroduction of mandatory masks in healthcare
NEWS

Potential reintroduction of mandatory masks in healthcare

Outpatient care system found lacking by study
NEWS

Outpatient care system found lacking by study

Plan for addicts to farm way out of substance abuse
NEWS

Plan for addicts to farm way out of substance abuse

Agreement to upgrade staff training in first aid assistance at metro
NEWS

Agreement to upgrade staff training in first aid assistance at metro

8-year-old dies from streptococcus
NEWS

8-year-old dies from streptococcus