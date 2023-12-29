NEWS

Norwegian national faces prosecution for fatal stabbing of Greek police officer

A 44-year-old Norwegian national, arrested for the murder of a 32-year-old off-duty Hellenic Police (ELAS) officer at a beer house in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, is scheduled to appear before a prosecutor on Friday.

The incident occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. on Thursday at a bar located right beside the police station on downtown Katsimidi Street. The victim reportedly intervened to stop a fight over a “trivial matter” between his best man and the 44-year-old. The assailant fatally stabbed the officer in the throat and used the same knife to injure the policeman’s best man in the lower limbs.

According to the case file, the murder weapon was a push dagger. Police sources indicated that the knife in question qualifies as a “concealed weapon” as it is designed to be held in the hand with a closed palm.

Based on available information, the assailant resided permanently in Greece and seemed to be a familiar customer at the establishment.

