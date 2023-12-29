Funeral service held for police officer killed by flare

The funeral service for 31-year-old riot police officer Giorgos Lyggeridis, who lost his life after being injured by a naval flare fired by an Olympiakos hooligan outside a volleyball arena on December 7, took place in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Friday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis attended the ceremony, paying their respects to the fallen officer.

The late officer, aged 31, was to be laid to rest at the cemetery in the southeastern suburb of Thermi.

He succumbed to his injuries at Nikaia General Hospital in Athens on Wednesday. An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with firing the flare.

The violence on December 7 prompted a government crackdown on sports-related violence.