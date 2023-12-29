Man (18) remanded for killing younger brother

An 18-year-old man who killed his 16-year-old brother in the Athens district of Nea Smyrni on Wednesday by stabbing him with a pair of scissors has been remanded in custody after testifying before an investigation magistrate.

According to reports, his testimony lasted about two hours.

His mother, grandmother and partner are also understood to have testified in his defense.

The 18-year-old allegedly repeated what he had claimed during the preliminary investigation, namely that that his brother punched him twice in the face and he took the pair of scissors and hit him to defend himself. He said that he did not mean to hurt him and that it was an accident.

His claims did not convince the investigating magistrate and the prosecutor, who decided that he should be held on remand on charges of intentional manslaughter and the illegal use of weapons.

As the 18 year old testified, the funeral of his 16-year-old brother took place.