Public transport to clock out early on New Year’s Eve

Public transportation in Athens will clock out earlier than usual on New Year’s Eve with most services ending by midnight, operators have said.

Trolley buses and regular buses will begin heading back to their depots after 10 p.m., meaning there will be no services after 11 p.m.

Metro Line 1 (Green) will run its last services from Piraeus to Kifissia at 10:20 p.m., from Kifissia to Piraeus at 10.20 p.m., from Omonia to Kifissia at 10.39 p.m., from Omonia to Piraeus at 10.52 p.m., and Monastiraki to Kifissia at 10:36 p.m. and Monastiraki to Piraeus at 10:54 p.m.

On Line 2 (Red) of the metro, the last trains from Anthoupoli to Elliniko will be at 10:47 p.m. and from Elliniko to Anthoupoli at 10:44 p.m

On Line 3 (Blue) of the metro, the last services from Dimotiko Theatro to Doukissis Plakentias will be at 10:39 p.m., from Doukissis Plakentias to Dimotiko Theatro at 10:42 p.m., from Athens International Airport to Dimotiko Theatro at 10:22 p.m. and from Dimotiko Theatro to the airport at 9:43 p.m.

The last train from Syntagma in all directions will be at 11 p.m.

The tram service will also be limited, with the last T7 services leaving Asklipieio Voulas to Aghia Triada at 9:51 p.m. and Aghia Triada to Asklipieio Voulas at 10:07 p.m. The last services from Asklipieio Voulas to Agios Alexandros will be at 11:05 p.m. and from Aghia Triada to 2nd Agios Kosma at 10:51 p.m.

The last T6 service departs Syntagma to Pikrodafni at 9:06 pm, Pikrodafni to Syntagma at 9:50 p.m. and Syntagma to 2nd Agios Kosma at 22:39 p.m.

More details on public transport holiday schedules are available here, on the 11185 hotline or at www.oasa.gr/en/telematics/.