35-year-old arrested for fatally stabbing his father

A 35-year-old man was arrested on charges of fatally stabbing his 62-year-old father in the early hours of Sunday in Peristeri, western Athens. 

The assailant allegedly attacked his father inside their home in the presence of his mother, causing injuries to the victim’s body, chest, and leg. 

The 35-year-old, who reportedly contacted authorities himself, is providing a testimony at the Western Attica Security headquarters and is expected to face prosecution later on Sunday. 

Notably, the perpetrator’s mother, who was also the victim’s spouse, had previously lodged complaints about domestic violence, with the woman alleging that her husband had subjected her to physical abuse.

