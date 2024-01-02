Woman arrested for housing, extorting irregular migrants

A 34-year-old woman was arrested in central Athens on January 31 for operating an informal hostel hiding migrants who had entered Greece illegally.

According to the police, officers conducting a raid in a house in the area of Agios Panteleimonas found seven migrants living there who lacked the required legal documents.

The migrants had entered Greece with the help of a criminal gang and were being held in the house under the supervision of the woman, until they could repay their debts.

The woman, a foreign national, is accused of violating the immigration code, extortion and kidnapping.

Police is also searching for two accomplices.