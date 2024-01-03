NEWS

Man who stabbed father to death to appear before prosecutor

Man who stabbed father to death to appear before prosecutor
[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

A 35-year-old man who was arrested on December 31 for fatally stabbing his 62-year-old father in their home in Peristeri, western Athens, will appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday. 

The assailant, who reportedly contacted authorities himself, allegedly attacked his father in the presence of his mother, causing injuries to the victim’s body, chest, and leg. 

The perpetrator’s mother, who was also the victim’s spouse, had previously lodged complaints about domestic violence, with the woman alleging that her husband had subjected her to physical abuse.

State-run broadcaster ERT reported that the victim had been arrested in 2017 for attacking and beaten other relatives. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Over 1,000 arrests for traffic offenses in New Year period
NEWS

Over 1,000 arrests for traffic offenses in New Year period

Albanian police smash online fraudsters that targeted Greek citizens
NEWS

Albanian police smash online fraudsters that targeted Greek citizens

Third suspect arrested over deadly car chase in Aspropyrgos
NEWS

Third suspect arrested over deadly car chase in Aspropyrgos

Woman arrested for housing, extorting irregular migrants
NEWS

Woman arrested for housing, extorting irregular migrants

Two Poles arrested for recording navy base in Salamina
NEWS

Two Poles arrested for recording navy base in Salamina

35-year-old arrested for fatally stabbing his father
NEWS

35-year-old arrested for fatally stabbing his father