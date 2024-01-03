Man who stabbed father to death to appear before prosecutor

A 35-year-old man who was arrested on December 31 for fatally stabbing his 62-year-old father in their home in Peristeri, western Athens, will appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

The assailant, who reportedly contacted authorities himself, allegedly attacked his father in the presence of his mother, causing injuries to the victim’s body, chest, and leg.

The perpetrator’s mother, who was also the victim’s spouse, had previously lodged complaints about domestic violence, with the woman alleging that her husband had subjected her to physical abuse.

State-run broadcaster ERT reported that the victim had been arrested in 2017 for attacking and beaten other relatives.