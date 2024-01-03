NEWS

Robbers steal 29,000 euros and Porsche from lawyer’s house

File photo.

Robbers broke into the house of a lawyer in the town of Drosia, east Attica, on Tuesday and stole thousands of euros, valuables and a luxury car parked outside. 

The unknown suspects removed the iron bars from the window leading to the bedroom, breached the aluminum window and then entered the interior of the duplex located on Dervenakion Street. 

In the house, they found three envelopes which the 61-year-old victim told police contained 28,000 euros, and another 900 euros in cash, and six pairs of gold cufflinks. They also found the keys to his Porsche which they used as a getaway car. 

The robbery happened while the family was away. 

Crime

