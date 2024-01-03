NEWS

Son who killed father given time to prepare testimony

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

A 35-year-old man arrested on December 31 for fatally stabbing his 62-year-old father in their home in Peristeri, western Athens, was given time until Friday to testify after appearing before an investigative magistrate on Wednesday.

The suspect was accompanied by his mother, his sister and a friend as he arrived to respond to charges of intentional manslaughter, and carrying and using a weapon.

The assailant, who reportedly contacted authorities himself, allegedly attacked his father in the presence of his mother, causing injuries to the victim’s body, chest, and leg. 

The perpetrator’s mother, who was also the victim’s spouse, had previously lodged complaints about domestic violence, with the woman alleging that her husband had subjected her to physical abuse.

State-run broadcaster ERT reported that the victim had been arrested in 2017 for attacking and beaten other relatives. 

