First liver transplant from a living donor in Greece successfully completed

[Shutterstock]

The first successful liver transplant from a living donor, specifically from a father to his daughter, took place on Tuesday at the capital’s Laiko Hospital, as announced by Deputy Health Minister Irene Agapidaki in a social media post on Wednesday. 

Surgeon Professor Georgios Sotiropoulos led the procedure with the contribution of German Professor Dieter Broering. 

Agapidaki expressed hope for the well-being of the father and daughter, emphasizing the significant development that brings hope to many in the country.

Health

