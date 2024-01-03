Two hospitalized after suspected hooligan attack

Two men, aged 17 and 20, were hospitalized on Wednesday morning after being attacked in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri by about 15 people in black clothes, in what was reported as a sports-related incident.

The attack occurred shortly before 2 a.m., on Athinogenous Street.

According to the police, the group stopped the two men and asked them what team they supported before they physically assaulted them. The extent of their injuries was not clear.