Swear-in ceremony of new ministers scheduled at 6 p.m.

The five new ministers who were appointed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an unexpected mini reshuffle on Wednesday afternoon will be sworn in on Thursday afternoon.

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chryssochoidis, his new deputy Andreas Nikolakopoulos, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Labor and Social Welfare Minister Domna Michailidou, Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Deputy Minister Ioanna Lytrivi will take the oath before President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at 6 p.m.