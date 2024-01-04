NEWS

Swear-in ceremony of new ministers scheduled at 6 p.m.

Swear-in ceremony of new ministers scheduled at 6 p.m.

The five new ministers who were appointed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an unexpected mini reshuffle on Wednesday afternoon will be sworn in on Thursday afternoon.

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chryssochoidis, his new deputy Andreas Nikolakopoulos, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Labor and Social Welfare Minister Domna Michailidou, Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Deputy Minister Ioanna Lytrivi will take the oath before President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at 6 p.m.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Minor reshuffle to rectify weaknesses
NEWS

Minor reshuffle to rectify weaknesses

MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row
NEWS

MP’s Lausanne Treaty remark sparks row

Opposition parties react to cabinet reshuffling
NEWS

Opposition parties react to cabinet reshuffling

Mini cabinet reshuffle announced, key posts unchanged
NEWS

Mini cabinet reshuffle announced, key posts unchanged

Limited cabinet reshuffle expected
NEWS

Limited cabinet reshuffle expected

Same-sex marriage and parental rights go together, government official says
NEWS

Same-sex marriage and parental rights go together, government official says