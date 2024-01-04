NEWS

Two youths arrested for stealing motorcycle

File photo.

Two teens were arrested in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday after they are caught riding a stolen motorcycle. 

Officers run the licence plate and discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen on Dec. 29.

The 16-year-old boy initially run away but officers managed to detain him, while a 17-year-old girl resisted arrest. Both suspects are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday and the vehicle has been returned to its owner. 

The investigation also revealed that the teen boy together with an accomplice had carried out two break-ins last month at a tattoo store and a coffee shop, in the center of the city, from where they took equipment and cash.

Crime

